Masters leader Rose set for early charge in round two

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Masters leader Justin Rose made an early start in Friday's second round of the 89th Masters, trying to stretch his three-stroke edge after an opening seven-under 65 at Augusta National.

Overnight rain offered the field of 95 hope for a softened layout under the Georgia pines and more receptive greens than the usual lightning-fast and undulating putting surfaces.

Rose matched his best career score in 71 Masters rounds to surge atop the leaderboard with top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Canada's Corey Conners and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg sharing second on 68.

Rose, the 2013 US Open winner and 2016 Rio Olympic champion, teed off alongside Americans J.J. Spaun and Max Homa in the seventh group of the morning.

The 44-year-old Englishman began Thursday with three birdies, added three more on holes eight through 10 and back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 before a closing bogey.

"It was a really good day's golf on a golf course that was a stern test," Rose said. "I think if you look at the overall leaderboard, not many low scores out there. You had to hit a lot of quality shots, and delighted the way I played."

Scheffler, who also won a green jacket in 2022, is trying to join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo as the only back-to-back Masters champions.

- Clean card -

"I felt pretty good," Scheffler said of his bogey-free first round. "Anytime you can keep a card clean out here, it's a really good thing."

Aberg, a Masters runner-up last year in his major debut, starts at 9:58 pm (1358 GMT) alongside American Akshay Bhatia and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.

A victory by world number two McIlroy would give him a career Grand Slam but the Northern Ireland star stumbled late in a 72 on day one with double bogeys on two of the final four holes after starting four-under through 14.

McIlroy has failed in 10 prior attempts to complete the career Slam by capturing the green jacket.

Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who shared fifth with England's Tyrrell Hatton on 69, was set to start one group behind Aberg and McIlroy.

"I feel like I've got a golf swing that is favorable right now. It's just not dialed in like I want it to be," DeChambeau said.

"Anytime you're under par at the Masters, it's an honor to be there. Give myself a good chance going into the weekend. Hopefully I can set myself up on Saturday and give myself a chance on Sunday."

Contenders among the later starters Friday include Conners at 12:22 pm, Scheffler at 1:23 pm and Hatton in the penultimate trio of the day 11 minutes later.

World number four Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner, opened on 72 after following an eagle at 13 with bogeys on three of the last four holes. He makes a late start Friday.

"I tried to stay patient out there. I was kind of scrambling around a lot," Morikawa said. "Tough to finish like that but even par still feels really good."

Another early Friday starter is 2024 PGA Championship and Open Championship winner Xander Schauffele, who opened with a 73.

Hiroshi Tai, the first player from Singapore in the Masters, was the low amateur for 18 holes on 73.

"Biggest adjustment is just getting enough rest and taking a couple more breaths when I hit," Tai said.

