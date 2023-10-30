Open Menu

Match Postponed After Lyon Team Bus Stoned In Marseille, Grosso Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Match postponed after Lyon team bus stoned in Marseille, Grosso injured

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Marseille-Lyon Ligue 1 match was postponed after the team's bus was stoned on Sunday as it entered the Stade Velodrome with Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant injured during the attack.

"We took into account Lyon's desires for the match not to take place," said match referee Francois Letexier at a press conference.

"Based on Lyon's wishes and the protocol, the decision was taken not to start the match," he explained, adding that reports "have been forwarded to the relevant authorities who will decide what action to take".

A crisis unit had been set up to decide on the playing of the Ligue 1 fixture between the two fierce rivals in the wake of the incident.

At around 1745 GMT, Lyon's bus was attacked with stones and four windows were broken, injuring Grosso on the face above the left eye.

A club source said that the Italian has also since been experiencing dizzy spells.

Prime Video footage showed Grosso with a bloody face, then later with a bandage on his head as he came out of the stadium's medical room.

A photo circulating on X (formerly Twitter) seems to show Grosso lying on a stretcher with a cut above his left eye.

A bus containing Lyon supporters was also attacked with stones and the windows damaged, said a local police source to the AFP.

A video shared on X by a Lyon fan seems to show a bus with several broken windows.

The seven-times Ligue 1 champions have endured a disastrous start to the season and sit winless at the bottom of the table.

