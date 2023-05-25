(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The material damage caused by the recent flooding in the region of Emilia-Romagna in northern Italy will cost over 7 billion Euros ($7.5 billion), the region's vice president, Irene Priolo, said on Wednesday.

"There has not been any precise estimates yet, but it is clear already that the damage will exceed 7 billion (euros)," she told reporters.

Priolo welcomed the Italian Council of Ministers' approval of a package of measures worth more than 2 billion euros to help the flood-hit areas.

"The two billion (euros) allocated by the government are important. They are meant primarily for the businesses. But the total will be much higher, not least because of multiple damaged infrastructure objects.

And we have never seen so many landslides in these parts," she said.

On Tuesday, the region's president, Stefano Bonaccini, compared the effect of the flooding with the consequences of the 5.9. magnitude earthquake that had struck Emilia-Romagna in May 2012, causing 27 deaths and widespread damage to the region's infrastructure.

Torrential rains hit Emilia-Romagna over a week ago, affecting over 30 cities and villages. A total of 23 rivers burst their banks, causing over 250 landslides and blocking more than 450 roads. At least 15 people have been killed in the natural disaster. According to local authorities, 43 settlements still remain flooded, and some 23,000 people remain evacuated.