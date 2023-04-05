Material Support Base of US Troops Opens in Central Poland - Polish Defense Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The base of material support of US troops has opened in Powidz, a village in west-central Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday.

"The base that we are opening today is modeled after the US bases that have been operating in Western Europe for many years," Blaszczak said, adding that this base will strengthen the security of Poland, as well as the entire eastern flank of NATO.

After the base is put into operation "US response time be will significantly reduced," according to the minister.

The material base in Powidz is located 68 kilometers (42 miles) east of Poznan, a city, where the permanent US garrison in Poland was opened as a result of a restructuring of the Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P) earlier in March. This the eighth permanent US army garrison in Europe and the first in Poland. The new headquarters of the Fifth US Army Corps, deployed in Poland since 2020, received the name Camp Kosciuszko in July 2022.