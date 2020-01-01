Materials remember past stresses as they age: study

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A study by University of Chicago and University of Pennsylvania found that certain types of materials have a "memory" of how they were processed, stored and manipulated.

This opens a door for researchers to create new materials with the unique properties.

In the study, the researchers wanted to see if they could use a disordered material's "memory" of the prior stresses it had encountered to transform the material into something new. First, the researchers ran computer simulations of normal materials under pressure and selectively altered atomic bonds to see which changes could make the material auxetic.

They discovered that, by cutting the bonds along the areas with the most external stress, they could digitally create an auxetic material.

Using this insight, the researchers took a Styrofoam-like material and added "memory" by allowing the material to age under specified stresses. To make the material auxetic all they had to do was apply a constant pressure to the material and let it age naturally. "With the whole thing under pressure, it adjusted itself, it turned itself from a normal material into a mechanical metamaterial," said study author Andrea Liu of the University of Pennsylvania.

This incredibly simple and effective process is a step closer toward a materials science "holy grail" of being able to create materials with specific atomic-level structures without the need for high-resolution equipment or atomic-level modifications.

The approach only requires a bit of patience while the system gains "memory" and then ages naturally.

This work also has a strong connection to structures in biology. Organs, enzymes, and filament networks are natural examples of disordered systems that are difficult to emulate synthetically because of their complexity. Now, researchers could use this simpler approach as a starting point to create complex man-made structures that take inspiration from the wide range of properties seen in biology.

"In addition to making auxetic materials," said co-author Sidney R. Nagel, a professor of physics at the University of Chicago, "we have also used a computer to design in precise mechanical control of distant parts of the material by applying local stresses. We now need to see if this, too, can be made to work by aging a real material in the laboratory.""Only by further theoretical work and experimentation will we begin to understand what are the limits to this new concept of material design," he added.

In contrast to ordered systems, which have systematic and repeating patterns, disordered systems are arranged more randomly.