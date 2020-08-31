UrduPoint.com
Maternal Deaths Rising As Countries Redirect Funds To Fight COVID-19 - UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:22 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday about the rising rates of maternal mortality in vulnerable countries as the result of health funding being redirected to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday about the rising rates of maternal mortality in vulnerable countries as the result of health funding being redirected to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"While statistics indicate that women and girls are at lower risk from the COVID-19 virus itself, they are suffering because of the redirection of health funding and services," Guterres said. "Maternal mortality fell by nearly 40 percent between 2000 and 2017; we cannot backtrack now, but there are signs that rates are rising again due to the pandemic, particularly in countries in crisis."

Guterres said it may be counter-productive to deprioritize maternal and reproductive health services and urged governments to take a holistic view of the pandemic's impacts on health as well as ensure that women and girls can access quality and affordable services during the crisis.

"In the longer term, we need health systems that meet the needs and realities of all. This means prioritizing and funding Primary health care and Universal Health Coverage," Guterres added.

To date, some 25 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, resulting in over 840,000 virus-related fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

