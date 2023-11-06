Open Menu

Mathews Becomes First 'timed Out' Dismissal In International Cricket

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Mathews becomes first 'timed out' dismissal in international cricket

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was on Monday controversially given "timed out" in a World Cup clash against Bangladesh, becoming the first man to suffer the dismissal in the history of international cricket.

The former captain took more than two minutes to take strike and opposition skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed, which was upheld by the on-field umpire.

Mathews came into bat after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over but was unable to secure his helmet tightly enough, an action which delayed the resumption of play.

Following the Bangladesh appeal, the umpires held a lengthy discussion with the players including Mathews.

They ruled Mathews to be out and the 36-year-old veteran reluctantly trudged off with most spectators appearing bemused by the decision.

Some Bangladesh fans applauded.

According to the laws of cricket, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming player must be ready to receive the ball within two minutes.

The Association of Cricket Statisticians and Historians said there have been six instances of "timed out" in first-class cricket.

"There have been no instances recorded in List A or Twenty20 cricket until Mathews," they wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The vastly experienced Mathews was playing in his 225th one-day international on Monday in a career which has yielded 5,900 runs and 122 wickets. He has also played 106 Tests and 78 Twenty20 internationals.

