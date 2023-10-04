Matt Gaetz, flamethrower and history maker who ousted US speaker

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Flame-throwing Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made US history on Tuesday by bringing down House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The coiffured 41-year-old seemed not even to break a sweat as he led the charge to remove his Republican Party colleague from one of the most powerful roles in the United States government.

With a puckish grin and immaculately tailored suits, Gaetz looks every inch the professional politician.

He is the son of a state senator and grew up in a house that was used as the setting for Jim Carey's "The Truman Show."

But he has built his career on railing against the establishment, first in Florida's state house, and -- after a cakewalk in the deeply conservative First District of Florida in 2016 -- in recent years as a US Congressman.

"I'm not running for Congress because I want to go to Washington," Gaetz said during the campaign. "I'm running for Congress because we can't trust Washington."

It was in Washington, as part of the wave of anti-establishmentism that swept Donald Trump to the presidency, that he made his name.

Just months into his freshman term, he began casting himself as a "tireless defender" of the former reality tv star, and was soon running with the House Freedom Caucus, a Republican Party awkward squad that routinely rails against the very notion of government.

With his leonine mane, a Hollywood smile and a sense of showmanship, Gaetz quickly became a household name among his Fox News-watching natural constituency.

Whether that was his nomination of Trump for a Nobel Peace prize, his barging in to a House Intelligence Committee meeting or his wearing a gas mask during a vote on Covid-19 funding measures.

- 'Ripping off the Band-Aid' -

But if these stunts were aimed at stealing a few rays of political limelight, 2023 has been the year he bundled the whole lighting rig into the back of a pick-up and tore through the National Mall in the center of the US capital.

In January he humiliated McCarthy as the elder statesman tried to secure the speaker-ship, forcing an unprecedented 15 rounds of voting and extracting concession after concession for support that he was never going to give.

"He handed McCarthy a blunt knife and forced him to castrate himself on national television," one political activist said.

With a tiny minority over the Democrats and reliant on his Republican Party tormentors, McCarthy was compelled to construct his speakership with an in-built mantrap, one that would allow a single member of the House to initiate his removal.

This week by working with Democrats to pass a budget-funding bill, McCarthy tripped the wire and Gaetz became that single member, tabling a motion to vacate the speakership.

"I think that this represents the ripping off the Band-Aid," he told reporters after the 216-210 vote Tuesday, the first time a sitting speaker has ever been ousted.

"Kevin McCarthy is a feature of the swamp. He has risen to power by collecting special interest money and redistributing that money in exchange for favors. We are breaking the fever now."