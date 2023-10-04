Open Menu

Matt Gaetz, Flamethrower And History Maker Who Ousted US Speaker

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:18 PM

Matt Gaetz, flamethrower and history maker who ousted US speaker

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Flame-throwing Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made US history on Tuesday by bringing down House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The coiffured 41-year-old seemed not even to break a sweat as he led the charge to remove his Republican Party colleague from one of the most powerful roles in the United States government.

With a puckish grin and immaculately tailored suits, Gaetz looks every inch the professional politician.

He is the son of a state senator and grew up in a house that was used as the setting for Jim Carey's "The Truman Show."

But he has built his career on railing against the establishment, first in Florida's state house, and -- after a cakewalk in the deeply conservative First District of Florida in 2016 -- in recent years as a US Congressman.

"I'm not running for Congress because I want to go to Washington," Gaetz said during the campaign. "I'm running for Congress because we can't trust Washington."

It was in Washington, as part of the wave of anti-establishmentism that swept Donald Trump to the presidency, that he made his name.

Just months into his freshman term, he began casting himself as a "tireless defender" of the former reality tv star, and was soon running with the House Freedom Caucus, a Republican Party awkward squad that routinely rails against the very notion of government.

With his leonine mane, a Hollywood smile and a sense of showmanship, Gaetz quickly became a household name among his Fox News-watching natural constituency.

Whether that was his nomination of Trump for a Nobel Peace prize, his barging in to a House Intelligence Committee meeting or his wearing a gas mask during a vote on Covid-19 funding measures.

- 'Ripping off the Band-Aid' -

But if these stunts were aimed at stealing a few rays of political limelight, 2023 has been the year he bundled the whole lighting rig into the back of a pick-up and tore through the National Mall in the center of the US capital.

In January he humiliated McCarthy as the elder statesman tried to secure the speaker-ship, forcing an unprecedented 15 rounds of voting and extracting concession after concession for support that he was never going to give.

"He handed McCarthy a blunt knife and forced him to castrate himself on national television," one political activist said.

With a tiny minority over the Democrats and reliant on his Republican Party tormentors, McCarthy was compelled to construct his speakership with an in-built mantrap, one that would allow a single member of the House to initiate his removal.

This week by working with Democrats to pass a budget-funding bill, McCarthy tripped the wire and Gaetz became that single member, tabling a motion to vacate the speakership.

"I think that this represents the ripping off the Band-Aid," he told reporters after the 216-210 vote Tuesday, the first time a sitting speaker has ever been ousted.

"Kevin McCarthy is a feature of the swamp. He has risen to power by collecting special interest money and redistributing that money in exchange for favors. We are breaking the fever now."

Related Topics

Exchange Minority Washington Vote Trump Florida United States Money January Democrats Congress Gas 2016 TV From Government

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

13 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

14 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

14 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

14 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

14 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

15 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

30 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago
 The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World