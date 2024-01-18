'Mature' Australia Edge Syria To Reach Asian Cup Knockouts
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Australia followed hosts and holders Qatar into the last 16 of the Asian Cup with an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Syria on Thursday.
Jackson Irvine scored the winner on the hour with his second goal of the tournament, swivelling in the box before poking the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh.
Graham Arnold's Socceroos are into the knockouts with a group game to spare but will have to play better than this if they are to lift the Asian Cup for a second time.
There were just two shots on target all game, one for each side.
Arnold, who took Australia to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup before being beaten 2-1 by eventual champions Argentina, denied his side had been lucky.
"We knew they would make it difficult and I was very happy with our defensive performance," Arnold said, having seen his side beat India 2-0 in their opening game.
"Overall I know that we can improve, and we will improve, but it's great to qualify for the second round."
He added: "We obviously need to improve with the ball, but they made it difficult to score and are hard to break down.
"What is important is that we put in a mature performance."
India play Uzbekistan in the same group later Thursday.
In the final round of matches in Group B on Tuesday, Australia play Uzbekistan and Syria face India.
Syria, who struck the post early on, are still in contention for the last 16 and their veteran Argentine coach Hector Cuper said: "What gives me confidence is the players' spirit and sacrifice.
That makes me optimistic.
"I am happy and proud of the players and confident we will be able to qualify."
- Near-embarrassment -
Lower-ranked Syria nearly went ahead inside five minutes when their Colombian-born striker Pablo Sabbag pinged the ball off the foot of Australia's post.
A physically imposing Australia began to exert control, but without really threatening.
Their best chance came 10 minutes before the break when Gethin Jones won the ball with a looping header from a corner and midfielder Irvine -- who scored in India win -- just failed to capitalise on the stretch at the far post.
Ranked 91 to Australia's 25, Syria were hardly in it as an attacking force at the compact Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, despite the best efforts of their fanatical supporters.
But Syria, who drew 0-0 with Uzbekistan, came to life at the end of the first half.
Winger Ammar Ramadan was a constant threat and dragged a snapshot wide, ruffling the side-netting. A Sabbag attempt from outside the box curled over.
Arnold trudged down the tunnel for half-time with a shake of the head.
By the 57th minute he had seen enough and he made a triple change, including throwing on the attacking midfielders Riley McGree and Samuel Silvera.
Three minutes later Australia took the lead through Germany-based midfielder Irvine.
Australia were mostly comfortable after that, but there was nearly embarrassment for goalkeeper Maty Ryan when he spilled a tame effort from distance in the 67th minute, scrambling back to claw the ball off his goal-line.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
Loeb's hopes of Dakar glory in ruins15 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 scores15 minutes ago
-
Nine children dead after boat capsizes in India16 minutes ago
-
Seven killed in Philippine landslide16 minutes ago
-
UN warns of near 'catastrophic' humanitarian situation in Gaza36 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update56 minutes ago
-
Ecuador prosecutor probing TV studio attack killed: AG2 hours ago
-
Iran's strikes in Pakistani territory seriously violates UN Charter principles: Chinese analyst2 hours ago
-
WEF 2024 in Davos providing window to PV industry, not only for Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Rocky Balboa inspiring Alcaraz in Australian Open quest3 hours ago
-
Blinkova makes history as Alcaraz and Swiatek power on at Australian Open4 hours ago
-
Blinkova ousts Rybakina in history-making Australian Open tie-break4 hours ago