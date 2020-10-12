Matviyenko Calls on Colleagues From Yerevan, Baku to Comply With Ceasefire Agreements

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko addressed the heads of the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan with an appeal for strict observance of the ceasefire agreements in Nagorno-Karabakh reached at the trilateral meeting in Moscow

"Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko held phone conversations with Chairwoman of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova and Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. The parties discussed the situation in the region. The chairwoman of the Federation Council addressed her interlocutors with an appeal for the parties to the conflict to strictly adhere to the agreements reached at the trilateral meeting in Moscow by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on a ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Russian parliament's upper house said.

Matviyenko noted the need to immediately end hostilities and return the process around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement to a peaceful, politico-diplomatic channel with the active mediation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.