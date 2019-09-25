UrduPoint.com
Matviyenko Re-Elected As Russian Upper House Speaker For Third Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:34 PM

The speaker of the Russian upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, has been re-elected to her post for the third time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The speaker of the Russian upper house, Valentina Matviyenko, has been re-elected to her post for the third time.

Lawmakers voted in favor of this decision on Wednesday. Matviyenko, nominated by all the deputy speakers and heads of house committees, was the only candidate.

