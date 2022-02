Matviyenko: Time to Recognize Donbas Republics, Despite Threat of Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russia must decide recognize the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, despite the threat of sanctions, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"We need to make a decision. If the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics will solve the problem and this is obvious then we must take this step.

The threat of stations is, of course, painful, of course, it is unpleasant. But, in my opinion, the time has come , we cannot postpone it, we need to make a decision," she said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.