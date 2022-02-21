Matviyenko: Time to Recognize Donbas Republics, Despite Threat of Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russia must decide recognize the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, despite the threat of sanctions, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"We need to make a decision. If the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics will solve the problem ” and this is obvious ” then we must take this step.

The threat of stations is, of course, painful, of course, it is unpleasant. But, in my opinion, the time has come , we cannot postpone it, we need to make a decision," she said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.