Open Menu

Mauricio Funes: Journalist Turned El Salvador President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Mauricio Funes: journalist turned El Salvador president

SAN SALVADOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) El Salvador's ex-president Mauricio Funes died Tuesday at the age of 65 in Nicaragua, where he fled two years after leaving office and gained asylum following accusations of corruption in his country.

Leading El Salvador from 2009 to 2014, Funes was a bespectacled former tv journalist who modeled himself on moderate leftist leaders, despite heading a party of former Marxist rebels.

The former pupil of Jesuits at the University of Central America made his name as a journalist, including for CNN in Spanish.

He carried out interviews with members of the ex-rebel Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) -- the party he went on to lead -- as they battled a US-backed military government in a devastating 12-year civil war.

As the first FMLN presidential candidate without a rebel fighter background, he attracted some voters wary of the FMLN's rebel warfare past.

Accused of embezzling $351 million from state coffers, among other corruption charges during his administration, Funes fled to Nicaragua in 2016 where he was granted asylum and later Nicaraguan nationality.

Funes, who had argued that he was the victim of political persecution, had five criminal proceedings pending before the Salvadoran courts, including embezzlement.

In May 2023, he was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison for alleged secret negotiations held during his presidency with criminal gangs terrorizing the Central American nation.

In June last year, he was also sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for money laundering, after being found guilty of favoring a Guatemalan company so that it would be awarded a bridge construction contract.

- Leftist leader -

Funes began teaching after high school, aged barely 16, before later beginning -- but not finishing -- a degree in literature and communications.

He launched his journalism career in 1985 at the national television channel, where he became director of information and interviewed the tiny Central American nation's top politicians for 14 years.

During the 1980-1992 civil war, in which more than 70,000 died, his elder brother Roberto was killed by police.

Funes joined CNN in June 1991 and left in September 2007 to become presidential candidate for the FMLN.

He welcomed comparisons to Brazilian moderate leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US President Barack Obama during his campaign.

He once said he wanted to maintain El Salvador's close relationship with Washington.

But the United States later blacklisted Funes, making him ineligible for a US visa, after the State Department accused him of schemes that resulted in "pilfering hundreds of millions of Dollars from state coffers."

Funes was born on October 18, 1959, and was formerly married to Brazilian Wanda Pignato.

He had five children including Alejandro, who was killed in Paris in 2007.

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

29 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

29 minutes ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

39 minutes ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

59 minutes ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

1 hour ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

2 hours ago
China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

12 hours ago
 EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

13 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World