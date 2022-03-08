UrduPoint.com

Mauritania Accuses Mali Army Of Crimes Against Its Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Mauritania accuses Mali army of crimes against its citizens

The foreign ministry in Nouakchott on Tuesday accused Mali's army of crimes against Mauritanians after protesters in the capital Bamako charged they had been killed "in cold blood".

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The foreign ministry in Nouakchott on Tuesday accused Mali's army of crimes against Mauritanians after protesters in the capital Bamako charged they had been killed "in cold blood".

The ministry said Mali's ambassador had been called in to hear a "strong protest against the recent, recurring criminal acts" allegedly committed by the army following the disappearance of several citizens just over the border.

Dozens of people had demonstrated earlier in the day outside the presidency demanding revenge and an end to disappearances they said had bEen carried out by Mali's soldiers over recent days.

Protesters held up placards claiming the Mauritanians had been killed "in cold blood" in the border area south of Adel Bagrou, in the east of Mali.

Mauritanian member of parliament, Mohamed Mahmoud Ould Henenna, told the Alakhbar news agency at least 15 of his countrymen had been killed.

The government in Nouakchott promised to investigate, but there was no immediate response to the charges from Bamako.

Seven Mauritanians died in Mali in the same region, near Nara, in January. The Bamako authorities announced an inquiry and said there was no evidence linking the army to the deaths.

The ministry noted in a statement carried by the national news agency that a senior Mauritanian delegation had gone to Mali after the January deaths "to try to contain this hostile behaviour towards our citizens".

"Despite the assurances given" by the Mali authorities, their response had been "below expectations".

Mali has struggled to wrest control of territory from a jihadist insurgency that began in the country's north in 2012 and has since spread to neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, claiming thousands of lives.

Related Topics

Protest Army Parliament Died Mali Nara Bamako Nouakchott Same Burkina Faso Niger Turkish Lira January Border Criminals From Government Blood

Recent Stories

No nation can prosper without contribution of its ..

No nation can prosper without contribution of its women: Dr Yasmin Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated in Punjab capital

Int'l Women's Day celebrated in Punjab capital

2 minutes ago
 Dragon fruit nursery inaugurated at Sindh Agricult ..

Dragon fruit nursery inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University

6 minutes ago
 Opposition trying to promote horse-trading to divi ..

Opposition trying to promote horse-trading to divide PTI members: Senator

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan gets political par ..

Election Commission of Pakistan gets political parties' proposals on code of con ..

6 minutes ago
 Opposition files no-trust motion as per constituti ..

Opposition files no-trust motion as per constitution: Shehbaz Sharif

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>