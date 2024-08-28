Mauritania And Spain Pledge Cooperation On Migration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Mauritania and Spain have agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat people smuggling and promote legal migration, during a visit by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose country is facing a surge of migrant arrivals.
The two countries expressed "their commitment to work together to promote safe, orderly and regular migration" and guarantee "the fair and humane treatment of migrants", in a joint declaration signed Tuesday evening.
During a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Sanchez said a key aim of the declaration was to combat human trafficking, Mauritania's national news agency reported.
Nearly every day, Spain's coastguard rescues a boat carrying dozens of African migrants towards the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa.
The Atlantic route is perilous due to the strong currents, with thousands of deaths and disappearances every year on overloaded, often unseaworthy boats.
Spain and Mauritania also signed a memorandum of understanding on "circular migration" -- in which Spain will make its labour needs known to the West African country which will select candidates for work.
The "pilot project" will initially last one year, with a particular focus on young people and women.
Sanchez arrived in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Tuesday, marking the start of a three-day trip that also takes in The Gambia and Senegal -- three key countries in the migration crisis.
Madrid estimates there are some 200,000 people in Mauritania waiting to make the crossing to the Canaries.
Between January 1 and August 15 this year, 22,304 migrants reached the Islands, compared with 9,864 in the same period in 2023 -- an increase of 126 percent, according to interior ministry figures.
Across all of Spain, there were 31,155 arrivals up to mid-August, a 66.2-percent increase on the 18,745 a year earlier.
