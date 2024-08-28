Open Menu

Mauritania And Spain Pledge Cooperation On Migration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Mauritania and Spain pledge cooperation on migration

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Mauritania and Spain have agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat people smuggling and promote legal migration, during a visit by Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose country is facing a surge of migrant arrivals.

The two countries expressed "their commitment to work together to promote safe, orderly and regular migration" and guarantee "the fair and humane treatment of migrants", in a joint declaration signed Tuesday evening.

During a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, Sanchez said a key aim of the declaration was to combat human trafficking, Mauritania's national news agency reported.

Nearly every day, Spain's coastguard rescues a boat carrying dozens of African migrants towards the Canary Islands off the northwest coast of Africa.

The Atlantic route is perilous due to the strong currents, with thousands of deaths and disappearances every year on overloaded, often unseaworthy boats.

Spain and Mauritania also signed a memorandum of understanding on "circular migration" -- in which Spain will make its labour needs known to the West African country which will select candidates for work.

The "pilot project" will initially last one year, with a particular focus on young people and women.

Sanchez arrived in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott on Tuesday, marking the start of a three-day trip that also takes in The Gambia and Senegal -- three key countries in the migration crisis.

Madrid estimates there are some 200,000 people in Mauritania waiting to make the crossing to the Canaries.

Between January 1 and August 15 this year, 22,304 migrants reached the Islands, compared with 9,864 in the same period in 2023 -- an increase of 126 percent, according to interior ministry figures.

Across all of Spain, there were 31,155 arrivals up to mid-August, a 66.2-percent increase on the 18,745 a year earlier.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Interior Ministry Visit Young Nouakchott Madrid Same Spain Senegal Gambia Mauritania January August Women All Labour

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

4 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

4 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

4 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

4 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

4 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

4 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

4 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

5 hours ago

More Stories From World