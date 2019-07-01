UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritania Constitutional Council Confirms Election Winner Ghazouani

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:40 PM

Mauritania constitutional council confirms election winner Ghazouani

Ex-general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani was declared the official winner Monday of presidential elections in Mauritania that opposition candidates claim were unfair

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Ex-general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani was declared the official winner Monday of presidential elections in Mauritania that opposition candidates claim were unfair.

The Constitutional Council, the final authority on Mauritania's founding law, rejected an opposition challenge and confirmed the CENI electoral commission's announcement that Ghazouani had won the June 22 poll with an absolute majority of 52 percent.

He will on August 2 officially take over the presidency from close ally Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is stepping down after serving the maximum two five-year terms.

On Friday, Ghazouani hailed the beginning of "democratic pluralism" in the conservative West African country. The election represented Mauritania's first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960.

Related Topics

Election France Independence Mauritania June August From Century Insurance Comany Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

British PM hopeful Hunt unveils no-deal Brexit pla ..

51 seconds ago

Dubai set to reinforce its status as a hub for SME ..

11 minutes ago

Unanimous Support for OPEC+ Deal Extension Possibl ..

53 seconds ago

Rise in Climate Change-Related Heat Stress Could L ..

54 seconds ago

Draw held to provide free pheromone traps to farme ..

56 seconds ago

Turkey,Japan share similar culture

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.