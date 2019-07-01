Mauritania constitutional council confirms election winner Ghazouani

Ex-general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani was declared the official winner Monday of presidential elections in Mauritania that opposition candidates claim were unfair

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Ex-general Mohamed Ould Ghazouani was declared the official winner Monday of presidential elections in Mauritania that opposition candidates claim were unfair.

The Constitutional Council, the final authority on Mauritania's founding law, rejected an opposition challenge and confirmed the CENI electoral commission's announcement that Ghazouani had won the June 22 poll with an absolute majority of 52 percent.

He will on August 2 officially take over the presidency from close ally Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is stepping down after serving the maximum two five-year terms.

On Friday, Ghazouani hailed the beginning of "democratic pluralism" in the conservative West African country. The election represented Mauritania's first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960.