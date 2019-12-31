UrduPoint.com
Mauritanian Defense Minister Talks Bilateral Cooperation With Russian Ambassador - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Mauritanian Defense Minister Hanena Ould Sidi and Russian Ambassador Vladimir Chamov have discussed strengthening the bilateral partnership between two countries, the Mauritanian news Agency (AMI) reported on Tuesday.

They met in the defense minister's office in the country's capital of Nouakchott, in the morning, according to AMI.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen it, especially in the area of defense.

