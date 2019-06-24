Mauritanian opposition set petition, protest after election loss

(@FahadShabbir)

Mauritania's opposition parties called for peaceful protests as they vowed to appeal on Monday against the outcome of presidential elections that saw a former general, an ally of the outgoing head of state, win in the first round of voting

"We are going to organise protest demonstrations, it's our constitutional right," Mohamed Ould Moloud who joined three other losing candidates, told a press conference late Sunday.

Supporters are being asked to join the four on Monday afternoon as they march to the country's election board, CENI, in the capital Nouakchott.

There, they will "register their protest and rejection of the results," said another candidate, journalist Baba Hamidou Kane.

The ruling party's candidate, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, won the presidency outright with 52 percent of the vote, the electoral commission announced Sunday.

Ghazouani easily beat main opposition opponents Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, an anti-slavery activist credited with 18.58 percent of the vote, followed by Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar, with 17.87 percent, according to the official figures from Saturday's polls.

The vote had been billed as an historic first for the conservative Saharan desert nation, marking the first democratic transition in its coup-strewn history.

But opposition parties said flaws in the vote had strengthened their fears of a power grab by the military.

Abdel Aziz, a general, came to power in a coup in 2008, and Ghazouani was his chief of staff for a decade.

"Multiple irregularities... have eliminated any credibility" in the elections, said Boubacar, a former prime minister.

"We reject the results of the election and we consider that they in no way express the will of the Mauritanian people." He vowed the opposition would use "every legal means" to challenge the outcome.

The four are demanding that CENI published a breakdown of the vote according to each polling station, so that they can compare the figures with their own data.

CENI said voter turnout was 62.66 percent.

The 62-year-old Ghazouani, who is also former head of the domestic security service, had already declared himself the winner in the early hours of Sunday in the presence of Abdel Aziz.

Second-placed Abeid told the opposition news conference: "We are launching an appeal to the Mauritanian people... to resist, within the bounds of the law, this umpteenth coup d'etat against the will of the people." Incidents broke out between protesters and police following Ghazouani's declaration in the capital and in northwest Nouadhibou.

Some 1.5 million people were eligible to vote in the vast predominantly Muslim state, which has a population of just 4.5 million.

Ghazouani -- who campaigned on the themes of continuity, solidarity and security -- served as Abdel Aziz's chief of staff from 2008 to last year.

The outgoing president is a general who originally came to power in a 2008 coup. He won elections a year later and was again elected in 2014 in polls boycotted by the opposition.

Abdel Aziz repeatedly warned that the country could fall back into instability if his chosen candidate was not elected. He is credited with reforming the army, clamping down on jihadists and pushing to develop remote regions.

Nevertheless, rights groups have accused Mauritania's government of restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, while calling on the nation to do more to counter violence against women and slavery, which persists in this deeply conservative state even though it was officially abolished in 1981.

All of the candidates promised improvements in the standard of living, though economic growth at 3.6 percent in 2018 is insufficient to meet the needs of a fast-growing population, according to the World Bank.