UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritanian President Defends Continued Detention Of Blogger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:12 PM

Mauritanian president defends continued detention of blogger

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has defended the continued detention of a blogger who has served jail time for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has defended the continued detention of a blogger who has served jail time for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Cheikh Ould Mohamed Ould Mkheitir came to world prominence when he was sentenced to death in December 2014 for blasphemy.

He then repented, and an appeal court on November 2017 downgraded the sentence to a two-year jail term.

His lawyers say he should have been released immediately, having spent four years behind bars, but is still in custody.

Speaking at a press conference late Thursday ahead of presidential elections, Abdel Aziz defended Mkheitir's continued detention, saying it was justified by "his personal security as well as the country's." "We know that from the point of the view of the law, he should be freed, but for security reasons, we cannot place the life of more than four million Mauritanians at risk," he said.

"Millions of Mauritanians took to the streets to demand his execution. His release would mean that chaos would be allowed to take root in the country," he added.

Mkheitir's lawyer, Fatimata Mbaye, told AFP that the president's comments were "shocking." Her client, she said, was being held in "arbitrary detention... This young man is not being held in a place known to the judicial system." Abdel Aziz is scheduled to step down after presidential elections, whose first round is taking place on Saturday.

He came to power after a military coup, was elected in 2009 and again 2014, and cannot serve beyond a two-term limit.

In an open letter published on Friday, a group of 10 rights groups, including the media watchdog Reporters Sans Frontieres (Reporters without Borders, RSF), called on Abdel Aziz to use his final weeks in office to end the "illegal detention." Failing to resolve this problem would greatly overshadow his legacy, they said.

Mkheitir, believed to be aged in his mid-thirties, was accused of challenging decisions taken by the Prophet and his companions during holy wars in the seventh century.

In April, Justice Minister Dia Moctar Malal told the National Assembly that Mkheitir was in "temporary detention" and that "only the Supreme Court can rule on his fate." The case surrounding Mkheitir, also spelt Mkhaitir, unleashed fierce passions in the conservative Muslim state.

The appeal court decision triggered angry protests, prompting the government in April 2018 to harden religious laws so that showing repentance for blasphemy and apostasy could no longer prevent the death penalty.

The law was approved despite an appeal by the African Union's human rights body for the government to review the bill.

The Mkheitir case contributed to Mauritania falling 17 spots in RSF's 2018 World Press Freedom Index, the biggest drop of any African nation.

Related Topics

National Assembly Century Supreme Court World Jail Lawyers Blasphemy Young Man Mauritania April November December 2017 2018 Muslim Media From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Moldovan Foreign Minister Says Date of Russia Visi ..

2 minutes ago

Two People Die After Vintage Planes Collide in Sou ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to recover stolen money from looters: Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin Rashid opens new building of PHF

2 minutes ago

AJK budget is peoples-friendly, deficit-free: AJK ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Patriarchate Spokesman Blames Georgian Prot ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.