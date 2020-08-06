UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritanian President Orders Reshuffle After First Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:04 PM

Mauritanian president orders reshuffle after first year

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on Thursday carried out a government reshuffle, replacing his prime minister after a year in office

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on Thursday carried out a government reshuffle, replacing his prime minister after a year in office.

The Saharan state's official news agency AMI said Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya tendered the government's resignation to the president.

Mohamed Ould Bilal, a former political adviser, was appointed his successor and "tasked with forming a government," said an official at the presidency.

The reason for the surprise resignation was not immediately clear.

Ghazouani succeeded long-time president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, whom he had previously served as chief of staff and defence minister, on August 1 2019.

Aziz first came to power in a military coup in 2008, then won an election in 2009, followed by another in 2014.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Defence Minister August 2019 Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

21 minutes ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

55 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccine trials reach ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Al Nuaimi participates in FIFA meeting with ..

3 hours ago

WHO ramps up COVID-19 support to hotspot countries ..

3 hours ago

200 bags of wheat seized

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.