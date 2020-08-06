Mauritanian President Orders Reshuffle After First Year
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:04 PM
Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on Thursday carried out a government reshuffle, replacing his prime minister after a year in office
Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on Thursday carried out a government reshuffle, replacing his prime minister after a year in office.
The Saharan state's official news agency AMI said Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya tendered the government's resignation to the president.
Mohamed Ould Bilal, a former political adviser, was appointed his successor and "tasked with forming a government," said an official at the presidency.
The reason for the surprise resignation was not immediately clear.
Ghazouani succeeded long-time president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, whom he had previously served as chief of staff and defence minister, on August 1 2019.
Aziz first came to power in a military coup in 2008, then won an election in 2009, followed by another in 2014.