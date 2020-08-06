Mauritanian president orders reshuffle after first year

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on Thursday carried out a government reshuffle, replacing his prime minister after a year in office

The Saharan state's official news agency AMI said Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya tendered the government's resignation to the president.

Mohamed Ould Bilal, a former political adviser, was appointed his successor and "tasked with forming a government," said an official at the presidency.

The reason for the surprise resignation was not immediately clear.

Ghazouani succeeded long-time president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, whom he had previously served as chief of staff and defence minister, on August 1 2019.

Aziz first came to power in a military coup in 2008, then won an election in 2009, followed by another in 2014.