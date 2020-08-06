Mauritanian prime minister quits in surprise move

Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya tendered his resignation on Thursday, according to the Saharan state's official news agency

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya tendered his resignation on Thursday, according to the Saharan state's official news agency.

Mohamed Ould Bilal, a former political advisor, has been appointed his successor, said an official at the presidency, who declined to be named.