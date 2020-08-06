UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritanian Prime Minister Quits In Surprise Move

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:14 PM

Mauritanian prime minister quits in surprise move

Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya tendered his resignation on Thursday, according to the Saharan state's official news agency

Nouakchott, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidiya tendered his resignation on Thursday, according to the Saharan state's official news agency.

Mohamed Ould Bilal, a former political advisor, has been appointed his successor, said an official at the presidency, who declined to be named.

Related Topics

Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

4 minutes ago

Motion on Kashmir in NSW Parliament good omen: AJK ..

2 hours ago

Huawei revenue swelled to US$64.3 billion by spann ..

2 hours ago

EPay Punjab app sets New record, over Rs1.82 Billi ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah reports decrease in accidents related to ..

2 hours ago

Face shields now required for Cebu Pacific passeng ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.