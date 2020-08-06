(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya and his government stepped down amid an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Mauritania Alakhbar news agency, the cabinet resigned hours after a parliamentary investigation commission handed over to the Prosecutor General's office a report regarding the alleged corruption.

The outgoing prime minister is reportedly featured in one of the cases mentioned in the report.

The probe pertains to the misappropriation of state procurement and embezzlement in the oil industry, among other things.