Mauritania's Cabinet Resigns Amid Corruption Probe - Reports

Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Mauritania's Cabinet Resigns Amid Corruption Probe - Reports

Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya and his government stepped down amid an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya and his government stepped down amid an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption, media reported on Thursday.

According to the Mauritania Alakhbar news agency, the cabinet resigned hours after a parliamentary investigation commission handed over to the Prosecutor General's office a report regarding the alleged corruption.

The outgoing prime minister is reportedly featured in one of the cases mentioned in the report.

The probe pertains to the misappropriation of state procurement and embezzlement in the oil industry, among other things.

More Stories From World

