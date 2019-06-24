NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Mauritania's former Defense Minister Mohamed Ould Ghazouani won the African country's presidential election with an absolute majority, the electoral commission said.

"Ould Ghazouani received 52.01 percent of the vote.

Saturday's election is the victory of the Mauritanian people," the commission's head said at a press conference.

Incumbent President Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz, who has backed Ghazouani, will step aside after serving two five-year terms.

The vote is seen as the first democratic transition of power in Mauritania since it gained independence in 1960.