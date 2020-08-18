UrduPoint.com
Mauritania's Ex-President Detained For Suspected Corruption Offense - Source

The Mauritanian state watchdog for economic crimes has detained former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz over his alleged involvement in corruption-related wrongdoing, a source in the ex-president's legal team told Sputnik on Tuesday

On Monday, sources told Sputnik that Abdel Aziz had been summoned for questioning as part of a parliamentary committee's inquiry into corruption-related crimes during his presidency from 2009-2019.

"The attorneys believe that the president's detention was unlawful ... The Department for Economic Crimes refused to release Abdel Aziz and to let his lawyer attend the inquiry" the source said.

Several former cabinet members in Abdel Aziz's government and prominent civil activists have filed a joint petition for his release. The petition described the criminal persecution of the ex-president and his family members as politically-motivated.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, citing sources, the charges against Abdel Aziz build on him unlawfully gifting one of the Mauritanian islands in the Atlantic Ocean to a former Qatari emir. The Mauritanian parliament reportedly obtained documents proving that Abdel Aziz wrote about the gift in correspondence with Qatar's ambassador in Nouakchott.

