NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Mauritanian police have released the country's ex-president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, which was detained over alleged corruption-related charges, his lawyer Taghioullah Aida told Sputnik in the early hours of Monday.

Last week, Abdel Aziz was brought in for questioning as part of a parliamentary committee's investigation into corruption-linked offenses during his presidential term from 2009-2019 and was subsequently arrested by the state's watchdog for economic crimes.

"The former president refused to be interviewed by investigators, as he insists on his right guaranteed by the constitution and the immunity granted to him as the ex-president," the attorney said.

The detention was unlawful, the ex-president's lawyer added, noting that Abdel Aziz would not be placed under house arrest.

Several former cabinet members in Abdel Aziz's government and prominent civil activists have filed a joint petition for his release. The petition described the criminal persecution of Abdel Aziz and his family members as politically-motivated.

According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, Abdel Aziz is suspected of unlawfully gifting one of the Mauritanian islands in the Atlantic Ocean to a former Qatari emir. The Mauritanian parliament reportedly obtained documents proving that Abdel Aziz mentioned the gift in correspondence with Qatar's ambassador in Nouakchott.

Abdel Aziz came to power in Mauritania after leading a coup d'etat in 2008, and served as the country's president from 2009-2019.