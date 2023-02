Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has confirmed his participation in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The need for equality, the need for a mutually respectful dialogue between all participants in international communication, the need to find fair and based on a balance of interests will be discussed at the second Russia-Africa summit, the President of Mauritania confirmed his participation today," Lavrov said at joint press conference after a meeting with Mauritanian Foreign Minister Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.