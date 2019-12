Mauritius Closes Only International Airport as Tropical Storm Approaches - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Mauritian authorities on Monday closed the only international airport in the island nation in preparation for the approaching tropical cyclone Calvinia, media reported.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, located 30 miles away from the nation's capital Port Louis, fully shut down at 12:10 p.

m. local time (08:10 GMT).

Authorities recommend that citizens stay at home or inside shelters.

Meteorologists declared a class 3 alert as winds reached 75 miles per hour, and Calvinia continues to gain strength as it approaches the southeastern coast of Mauritius.