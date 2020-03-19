Mauritius Confirms First 3 Cases of COVID-19 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The government of Mauritius confirmed on Thursday the first three cases of COVID-19 in the country.

"Three cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Mauritius, following tests conducted for which they have been reported positive. It concerns three Mauritian nationals who have travelled back to Mauritius recently aged 21, 25 and 59 years respectively. Two have worked on cruise ships and one is from the United Kingdom," the government said in a statement.

According to Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, all three infected people remain in isolation at the Souillac Hospital.

"He [the prime minister] made an appeal to the population to remain vigilant in the wake of the pandemic and to take all precautionary measures and to abide and follow strictly the sanitary instructions of the different authorities.

He reassured the population that Government is closely monitoring the situation and will accelerate its sensitisation campaign and take further actions in respect of the evolution of the pandemic," the statement added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 200,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities.