UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritius Confirms First 3 Cases Of COVID-19 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

Mauritius Confirms First 3 Cases of COVID-19 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The government of Mauritius confirmed on Thursday the first three cases of COVID-19 in the country.

"Three cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Mauritius, following tests conducted for which they have been reported positive. It concerns three Mauritian nationals who have travelled back to Mauritius recently aged 21, 25 and 59 years respectively. Two have worked on cruise ships and one is from the United Kingdom," the government said in a statement.

According to Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, all three infected people remain in isolation at the Souillac Hospital.

"He [the prime minister] made an appeal to the population to remain vigilant in the wake of the pandemic and to take all precautionary measures and to abide and follow strictly the sanitary instructions of the different authorities.

He reassured the population that Government is closely monitoring the situation and will accelerate its sensitisation campaign and take further actions in respect of the evolution of the pandemic," the statement added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 200,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Kingdom Mauritius March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

56 minutes ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

3 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

4 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

4 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.