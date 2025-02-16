Mauritius Ex-PM Arrested In Money-laundering Probe: Police
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Police in Mauritius on Sunday arrested the island's former prime minister Pravind Jugnauth in a money-laundering probe and seized stacks of cash in raids on fellow suspects' homes, officials said.
Officers detained the 63-year-old along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth on Saturday and questioned them for several hours, police sources who asked not to be named told AFP.
Kobita Jugnauth was later released and Pravind Jugnauth was placed under formal arrest in the early hours of Sunday.
Pravind Jugnauth's lawyer Raouf Gulbul told reporters: "He gave his version of events and denied the allegations made against him."
He said the ex-premier would appear before a judge later on Sunday.
A police incident report seen by AFP detailed a search by officers at the home of another suspect, who works for a local leisure company.
It said they seized documents bearing the Names of the Jugnauths, as well as luxury watches and stacks of various currencies.
Police also searched the home of a local real estate executive and seized suitcases of cash, local media reported.
The island's Financial Crimes Commission had asked police to detain the Jugnauths and two other suspects if they tried to leave the country, in a notice issued on Saturday, citing investigations into "a case of money-laundering".
- Chagos islands talks -
Prime minister from 2017 to 2024, Pravind Jugnauth is a member of one of the dynasties that have dominated the leadership of Mauritius, a stable and relatively prosperous Indian Ocean island nation, since it became independent from Britain in 1968.
He oversaw a historic deal with Britain for Mauritius to regain sovereignty over the Chagos Islands following a long-running dispute.
He and his Militant Socialist Movement suffered a crushing defeat in tense elections in November.
He ceded office to centre-left rival Navin Ramgoolam, who became prime minister for the third time.
Ramgoolam's government reopened the Chagos negotiations, reportedly seeking greater financial compensation and to renegotiate the length of the proposed lease for a joint UK-US military base.
Under the Chagos deal, Britain will retain a lease for the base on the island of Diego Garcia.
Both Mauritius and Britain have said US President Donald Trump's administration will have a say on the final terms of the agreement.
The base is currently leased by Britain to the United States and has become one of its key military facilities in the Asia-Pacific.
During the election campaign, both camps promised to improve the lives of ordinary Mauritians who face cost-of-living difficulties despite strong economic growth.
str-rlp/bc
Recent Stories
UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years
European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation
Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..
Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..
UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
More Stories From World
-
Navalny supporters risk reprisals with memorial events a year after death6 minutes ago
-
Mauritius ex-PM arrested in money-laundering probe: police6 minutes ago
-
Hamas ministry says Israel strike kills two policemen in Gaza36 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth Day 2025 to be celebrated under ‘Together We Thrive’ theme46 minutes ago
-
Two Pakistani students in China praised for life-saving act1 hour ago
-
Don't know who to vote for? Germany has an app for that: the Wahl-O-Mat2 hours ago
-
Austria celebrates 200 years of 'waltz king' Johann Strauss II3 hours ago
-
Germany's far-right AfD basks in spotlight of Musk support3 hours ago
-
Trump tariffs loom large in South Korea's 'steel city'3 hours ago
-
Friedrich Merz: conservative on verge of German chancellery3 hours ago
-
BAFTAs: Rival films eye victory over scandal-hit 'Emilia Perez'3 hours ago
-
Trump tariffs fuel US auto anxiety3 hours ago