Open Menu

Mauritius Ex-PM Arrested In Money-laundering Probe: Police

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Mauritius ex-PM arrested in money-laundering probe: police

Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Police in Mauritius on Sunday arrested the island's former prime minister Pravind Jugnauth in a money-laundering probe and seized stacks of cash in raids on fellow suspects' homes, officials said.

Officers detained the 63-year-old along with his wife Kobita Jugnauth on Saturday and questioned them for several hours, police sources who asked not to be named told AFP.

Kobita Jugnauth was later released and Pravind Jugnauth was placed under formal arrest in the early hours of Sunday.

Pravind Jugnauth's lawyer Raouf Gulbul told reporters: "He gave his version of events and denied the allegations made against him."

He said the ex-premier would appear before a judge later on Sunday.

A police incident report seen by AFP detailed a search by officers at the home of another suspect, who works for a local leisure company.

It said they seized documents bearing the Names of the Jugnauths, as well as luxury watches and stacks of various currencies.

Police also searched the home of a local real estate executive and seized suitcases of cash, local media reported.

The island's Financial Crimes Commission had asked police to detain the Jugnauths and two other suspects if they tried to leave the country, in a notice issued on Saturday, citing investigations into "a case of money-laundering".

- Chagos islands talks -

Prime minister from 2017 to 2024, Pravind Jugnauth is a member of one of the dynasties that have dominated the leadership of Mauritius, a stable and relatively prosperous Indian Ocean island nation, since it became independent from Britain in 1968.

He oversaw a historic deal with Britain for Mauritius to regain sovereignty over the Chagos Islands following a long-running dispute.

He and his Militant Socialist Movement suffered a crushing defeat in tense elections in November.

He ceded office to centre-left rival Navin Ramgoolam, who became prime minister for the third time.

Ramgoolam's government reopened the Chagos negotiations, reportedly seeking greater financial compensation and to renegotiate the length of the proposed lease for a joint UK-US military base.

Under the Chagos deal, Britain will retain a lease for the base on the island of Diego Garcia.

Both Mauritius and Britain have said US President Donald Trump's administration will have a say on the final terms of the agreement.

The base is currently leased by Britain to the United States and has become one of its key military facilities in the Asia-Pacific.

During the election campaign, both camps promised to improve the lives of ordinary Mauritians who face cost-of-living difficulties despite strong economic growth.

str-rlp/bc

Recent Stories

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

52 seconds ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

1 minute ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution esta ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution establishing Abu Dhabi Folk Arts C ..

1 hour ago
 Bank of Sharjah acts as mandated lead arranger, bo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

3 hours ago
Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

3 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

4 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

4 hours ago

More Stories From World