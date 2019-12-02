UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritius Installs Ex-culture Minister As President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as president

Lawmakers in Mauritius on Monday picked former arts and culture minister Pritivirajsing Roopun as president of the island nation, a largely ceremonial post

Port Louis, Mauritius, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Lawmakers in Mauritius on Monday picked former arts and culture minister Pritivirajsing Roopun as president of the island nation, a largely ceremonial post.

His predecessor Ameenah Gurib-Fakim resigned in March 2018 after being embroiled in a scandal over her use of a credit card to buy luxury personal items. She denied wrongdoing.

In Mauritius, the prime minister is head of the government and holds most political power while the president is head of state but has no executive role and is considered the guardian of the constitution.

Roopun, 61, is a lawyer who was first elected to the National Assembly in 2000 and has been minister of regional administration, social integration, and arts and culture.

In November, Mauritius held elections which saw incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth win a new five-year term.

Since attaining independence from Britain in 1968, Mauritius has become one of the most stable democracies in Africa.

It developed from a poor, agriculture-based economy into a prosperous economy striving to reach high-income status by 2025.

Driven by tourism -- the islands boast pristine beaches and coral reefs -- a textile industry and booming financial sector, the economy expanded at close to four percent in 2018.

But it is not without its troubles.

Youth unemployment and inequality are growing problems, with joblessness at a stubborn 22 percent for young Mauritians. The gap between rich and poor is also seen to be rising.

Related Topics

Africa National Assembly Prime Minister Scandal Poor Young Buy Independence Mauritius March November 2018 Textile Post From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

3 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

14 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

3 minutes ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

3 minutes ago

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms on Preliminary Basis Putin-Erdoga ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.