SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Mauritius has asked Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot to set up a direct flight to the island and expects the decision "in due time," Paramasivum P. Vyapoory, the acting president of the island nation, told Sputnik.

"Mauritius has made an official request of the direct flights between Mauritius and Russia to boost trade and tourism. This is on line with Russia's drive to develop its partnership with Africa, using Mauritius as a gateway to Africa. It is essential to have this air connectivity for a sustained economic partnership. We would like Aeroflot, a flagship company of Russia, to consider having direct flights between Mauritius and Russia as soon as possible. We believe that the decision will be made in due time," the acting president said.

According to him, this would make travel more comfortable and less expensive for passengers.

"Moscow can also be a platform to connect travelers from Eurasian region and Scandinavian countries to Mauritius. The flight could also proceed to South Africa and other attractive African countries of the Southern African Development Community," Vyapoory said.

He cited an example of Austrian Airlines, which introduced direct seasonal flights to the island and was able to bring 18,000 travelers to the island in 2018 to the island, whereas there were only 11,000 people from Russia.

"There is a great potential for increasing tourist flow from Russia to Mauritius and to Africa," Vyapoory said.