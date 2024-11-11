Open Menu

Mauritius PM Concedes Defeat In Legislative Poll

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Mauritius PM concedes defeat in legislative poll

Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Monday conceded defeat in the Indian Ocean island's hotly disputed legislative election.

He said his Lepep alliance, led by his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), was "heading towards a big defeat" in Sunday's poll.

"The people have chosen another team to lead the country," Jugnauth, who has been prime minister since 2017, told reporters.

"We must respect this choice... and we wish the country and the population good luck."

Final results have yet to be officially released, but opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam looked set to take over the post of prime minister for the third time at the head of his Alliance of Change coalition.

