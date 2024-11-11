Mauritius PM Concedes Defeat In Legislative Poll
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Monday conceded defeat in the Indian Ocean island's hotly disputed legislative election.
He said his Lepep alliance, led by his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), was "heading towards a big defeat" in Sunday's poll.
"The people have chosen another team to lead the country," Jugnauth, who has been prime minister since 2017, told reporters.
"We must respect this choice... and we wish the country and the population good luck."
Final results have yet to be officially released, but opposition leader Navin Ramgoolam looked set to take over the post of prime minister for the third time at the head of his Alliance of Change coalition.
Recent Stories
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Experts call for globally coordinated response for green economic transition7 minutes ago
-
Ukraine issues air alerts after Russian strikes kill six8 minutes ago
-
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and Career Expo8 minutes ago
-
UK universities face funding 'crunch' as foreign students go elsewhere27 minutes ago
-
Fourth typhoon in a month hits Philippines58 minutes ago
-
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'1 hour ago
-
Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone1 hour ago
-
Lawmakers vote to keep embattled Ishiba as Japan PM2 hours ago
-
Mauritius awaits results of tense election race3 hours ago
-
Germany's Scholz says ready to hold confidence vote this year3 hours ago
-
Haiti governing council moves to replace PM in power struggle3 hours ago
-
How doodles got a Russian art teacher locked up for 20 years3 hours ago