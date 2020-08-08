Mauritius Prime Minister Declares Emergency Over Fuel Leak From Japanese Bulk Carrier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth has declared an environmental emergency over the massive fuel spill from the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio that ran aground near the island nation.

The vessel ran aground on July 25, and on Thursday, it turned out that some fuel leaked from the ship. Space images show a big black spot around MV Wakashio.

"A state of environmental emergency has been declared," the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

He stressed that Mauritius could not float the vessel off itself and requested assistance from French President Emmanuel Macron as well as the United Nations.