UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mauritius Prime Minister Declares Emergency Over Fuel Leak From Japanese Bulk Carrier

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

Mauritius Prime Minister Declares Emergency Over Fuel Leak From Japanese Bulk Carrier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth has declared an environmental emergency over the massive fuel spill from the Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio that ran aground near the island nation.

The vessel ran aground on July 25, and on Thursday, it turned out that some fuel leaked from the ship. Space images show a big black spot around MV Wakashio.

"A state of environmental emergency has been declared," the prime minister wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

He stressed that Mauritius could not float the vessel off itself and requested assistance from French President Emmanuel Macron as well as the United Nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Mauritius July From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

8 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

9 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

10 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

10 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

11 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.