Mauritius Reopens Negotiations With UK Over Chagos Islands
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) An historic deal for Britain to hand over control of the strategic Chagos Islands to Mauritius has been thrown into doubt after the new prime minister issued last-minute counter proposals.
After decades of negotiations, Britain agreed in October to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, a former colony, on condition that a US military base can remain on the largest island, Diego Garcia.
But Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, who took office last month with a sweeping election victory, said Tuesday he had doubts about the deal, which has yet to be finalised.
While Mauritius "is still willing to conclude an agreement with the United Kingdom, the draft agreement which was shown to us after the general elections is one which, in our view, would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect from such an agreement", said Ramgoolam in a statement to parliament.
He did not give details of the counter proposals but said Britain had already issued a response earlier this week that was "currently being considered" by Ramgoolam's government.
The British PM's spokesperson said the government was "confident" the agreement was in both sides' interest, adding they were working towards finalising it with the new administration.
And Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty rejected suggestions from Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage that there had been "very deep disquiet" from US President-elect Donald Trump's team over the deal.
"We are confident that when the full details of this deal are provided by the US national security apparatus that any concerns will be allayed," Doughty told parliament.
The United States under outgoing President Joe Biden had described the deal as a success.
"We continue to be supportive of this," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington.
The agreement in October came after nearly two years of negotiations and marked a significant turnaround after decades of British dismissals of Mauritian sovereignty claims.
In a joint statement, the two countries said the final treaty would guarantee the continuation of the military base on Diego Garcia "well into the next century".
Britain decided in 1965 to separate the Chagos Islands from Mauritius and set up the military base, which it leased to the United States.
In doing so, it evicted thousands of Chagos islanders who have since mounted a series of legal claims for compensation in the British courts.
The military base has played a key strategic role as a hub for long-range bombers and ships, notably used during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
er-rbu-sct/rlp
Recent Stories
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..
US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human
13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accessio ..
3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
More Stories From World
-
Mauritius reopens negotiations with UK over Chagos Islands7 minutes ago
-
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near flashpoint northern town7 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results8 minutes ago
-
France races to find survivors in cyclone-hit Mayotte18 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid outclass Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup27 minutes ago
-
Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near flashpoint northern town27 minutes ago
-
UN calls for 'free and fair' elections in Syria27 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Cup results28 minutes ago
-
First severe bird flu case in US sparks alarm47 minutes ago
-
UN experts urge three 'transformations' for nature48 minutes ago
-
Somalia struggles to rid itself of plastic despite ban57 minutes ago
-
Bad weather strikes again as third Australia-India Test ends in draw58 minutes ago