Mauritius To Hold Legislative Election On November 10
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 07:04 PM
Mauritius will hold legislative elections on November 10, the presidency announced on Friday, just a day after a landmark deal to regain sovereignty over a chain of islands from Britain
Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Mauritius will hold legislative elections on November 10, the presidency announced on Friday, just a day after a landmark deal to regain sovereignty over a chain of islands from Britain.
President Prithvirajsing Roopun's office said parliament was being dissolved immediately, and candidates must be nominated by October 22.
A five-year deadline meant parliament was due to be dissolved by late November in any case.
But the announcement came just after Mauritius secured a long-awaited deal with Britain on Thursday to regain control of the Chagos Islands.
For years, Britain had resisted international pressure to hand back the islands because it maintains a military base jointly with the United States on one of them, Diego Garcia.
Under the deal, Britain will retain a lease to keep the military base open for an "initial" 99 years.
Recent Stories
National fastest competition on Oct 8
US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit
Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society
Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court
FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik
Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters
Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National ..
Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation
Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations
KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab
More Stories From World
-
Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court3 minutes ago
-
US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt44 minutes ago
-
Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s arrest2 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer hails 'landmark' carbon capture funding2 hours ago
-
Beijing 'firmly opposes' EU tariffs against Chinese EVs2 hours ago
-
Bosnia floods kill 14 people2 hours ago
-
Russia calls for West to lift sanctions on Afghanistan3 hours ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Krathon batters south3 hours ago
-
'A man provides': Ukrainian miners send families away as Russia advances3 hours ago
-
Khamenei says Iran's allies 'will not back down' in war with Israel46 minutes ago
-
EU states greenlight extra tariffs on EVs from China4 hours ago
-
Blood and blades as Thailand celebrates vegetarian festival4 hours ago