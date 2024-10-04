Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10

Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Mauritius will hold legislative elections on November 10, the presidency announced on Friday, just a day after a landmark deal to regain sovereignty over a chain of islands from Britain.

President Prithvirajsing Roopun's office said parliament was being dissolved immediately, and candidates must be nominated by October 22.

A five-year deadline meant parliament was due to be dissolved by late November in any case.

But the announcement came just after Mauritius secured a long-awaited deal with Britain on Thursday to regain control of the Chagos Islands.

For years, Britain had resisted international pressure to hand back the islands because it maintains a military base jointly with the United States on one of them, Diego Garcia.

Under the deal, Britain will retain a lease to keep the military base open for an "initial" 99 years.

