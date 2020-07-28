Mauritius to Inaugurate New Indian-Financed Supreme Court Building on July 30 - New Delhi

UrduPoint.com
Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:47 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth are scheduled later this week to jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court premises of Mauritius, build with New Delhi's financial assistance, India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place via video conferencing on Thursday. Senior judiciary officials and other dignitaries from India and Mauritius are expected to attend.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Mauritius will jointly inaugurate the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on Thursday, July 30," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, adding that "the building has been constructed with Indian grant assistance and will be the first India-assisted infrastructure project within the capital city of Port Louis.

"

The new Supreme Court premises cover an area of 25,000 square meters (10 square miles) and the 10-story building itself is spread across 4,700 square meters, according to the press release.

The Supreme Court building is one of the five planned projects to be built with Indian investments under a $353-million special economic package, extended by New Delhi to Port Louis in 2016. Its purpose is to consolidate all of Mauritius' Supreme Court divisions and offices in a single building, which is expected to improve its efficiency.

The Indian ministry said the construction had cost less than expected and been implemented in a timely manner.

Two other Indian-financed projects in Mauritius include a 100-bed ENT hospital and a subway network, of which the first 7.5-mile line was completed and inaugurated last October and the second line is currently under construction.

