Mauritius Votes In Poll Clouded By Phone-tapping Scandal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Mauritius was voting Sunday in a close-fought parliamentary election, with police at polling stations as the opposition warned of the risk of fraud in one of Africa's most stable and prosperous democracies.
The vote in the Indian Ocean archipelago follows a historic agreement last month that saw Britain cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius following a long-running dispute.
But Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's hopes of an easy re-election following the Chagos deal were dealt a blow when secretly recorded phone calls of politicians, diplomats and journalists began to be leaked online last month.
In response to the wire-tapping scandal, the authorities announced a social media ban until after the election, before making an embarrassing climbdown in the face of opposition and media outrage.
The move nevertheless added to concerns that Mauritius' much-vaunted democracy and civil liberties were being gradually eroded.
