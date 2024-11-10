Mauritius votes in poll clouded by phone-tapping scandal

Port Louis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Mauritius voted Sunday in a close-fought parliamentary election focused on economic and political stability in one of Africa's most prosperous democracies.

The vote in the Indian Ocean archipelago came on the heels of a historic agreement last month that saw Britain cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius following a long-running dispute.

But incumbent Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's hopes of an easy re-election on the back of the deal were dealt a blow when secretly recorded phone calls of politicians, diplomats and journalists began to be leaked online last month.

Seeking to keep a lid on the explosive scandal, the authorities announced a social media ban until after the election, before making an embarrassing climbdown in the face of opposition and media outrage.

The move nevertheless added to concerns that Mauritius's much-vaunted democracy and civil liberties were being gradually eroded.

The battle for control of the 70-seat National Assembly played out between two main blocs -- Jugnauth's Militant Socialist Movement and its allies, which currently enjoy a majority, and the Alliance of Change led by former prime minister Navin Ramgoolam.

Both camps said they were confident of victory, promising voters they would act to reduce poverty and the cost of living.

One hour before polls closed at 6 pm (1400 GMT), turnout was 70 percent, according to the electoral commission, without giving a comparison with the 2019 vote.

results are expected on Monday.

- 'Liberation' -

Police had been stationed in polling stations across the country to ensure the security of the vote, while observers from regional groupings including the African Union monitored the process.

Ramgoolam had warned shortly after polls opened about the risk of fraud, while later saying that voting went off largely without incident.

"We are heading towards a big victory tomorrow. The people are waiting for this liberation," the 77-year-old told reporters.

Jugnauth, 62, issued a similar declaration.

"We are confident of winning because the people appreciate our record," he said, accusing the opposition of trying to hinder the smooth running of the vote.

Just over one million people were registered for the country's 12th election since independence from Britain in 1968.

Sixty-two seats were up for grabs, with the remaining eight allocated under what is dubbed the "best loser" system.

- Stability concerns -

"The only real concern remains the economic, political and geopolitical stability of the country," said Sheila, a 29-year-old academic who did not want to give her full name.

The majority Hindu nation of 1.3 million people has seen remarkable stability and growth since independence, building an economy based on tourism, financial services and textile manufacturing.

GDP growth was seven percent in 2023, but analysts say Mauritius needs to diversify its economy, and concerns about governance are growing.

"In the last five years, the institutions that were ensuring checks and balances have not been functioning and corruption has increased," said democracy researcher Roukaya Kasenally.

She highlighted procurement scandals during the Covid-19 pandemic, harassment of opposition parties in parliament, and the use of police against political opponents.

Mauritius slipped last month from top spot to second place in the latest Ibrahim Index, which monitors governance across Africa.

- 'Decolonisation' -

Leadership of the island nation has rotated between just three families since independence.

Jugnauth inherited the premiership from his father when he stepped down in 2017, before his alliance won in the 2019 election, securing 42 seats.

Ramgoolam is also the son of the country's first leader and has served twice before as prime minister.

The established politicians faced a new challenge from the Linion Reform alliance which campaigned under the slogan "Neither Navin, Nor Pravind" and criticised corruption and nepotism.

The Chagos deal was a major success for the government, though Britain will retain a lease for a joint US military base on the island of Diego Garcia for an "initial" 99 years.

Jugnauth hailed it as the completion of the nation's "decolonisation".

But some have voiced concerns that president-elect Donald Trump's approach to the US military presence in the Indian Ocean might have repercussions for the agreement.

strs-txw/sbk