Mauritius Wants To Develop Cooperation With Russia - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Mauritius intends to actively develop cooperation with Russia, the ambassador of the republic to Russia, Jankee Kheswar, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Mauritius is a small country and we want to work with everyone. Russia is a big and influential country, and we want to actively cooperate with it," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, relations with Russia are also significant because Moscow was one of the first to conclude diplomatic relations with Mauritius.

Russia also provided Mauritius, in particular, with vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat noted.

The diplomatic relations between Russia and Mauritius were established in March 1968. The countries develop bilateral cooperation in the spheres of sport, culture, tourism, trade and investment, cooperation between security services. 

