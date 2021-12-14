UrduPoint.com

Mausoleum Of Han Dynasty Emperor Found In China's Shaanxi

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:01 PM

XI'AN, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:A large-scale mausoleum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has been identified as belonging to Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25), local authorities said Tuesday.

The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals.

The mausoleum has no grave mound, and there are four ramps leading to the entrance of the burial chamber placed 2 to 4.5 meters underground. The chamber, with its base 27 to 30 meters below the ground, is 74.5 meters long and 71.5 meters wide.

