Mawani Strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Trade links with New Evergreen TPA Shipping Service

Dammam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is significantly boosting the Kingdom's trade capabilities by launching TPA, a new service by Evergreen, a leading shipping line, connecting King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam with key ports in China and the Pacific Ocean.

This strategic addition opens up new avenues for export and trade movements. It strengthens Saudi Arabia's ties to global markets and contributes to the development of vital maritime communication routes. It also underscores Mawani's ongoing commitment to enhancing port efficiency and infrastructure.

In 2023, King Abdul Aziz Port witnessed the laying of the cornerstone for a major expansion project, undertaken in collaboration with the Saudi Global Ports Company (SGP).

This SAR7-billion BOT investment will see the capacity of container terminals surge by over 120%, reaching 7.5 million TEUs.

The new Evergreen TPA service offers regular weekly voyages with a capacity of up to 6,000 TEUs. It connects King Abdul Aziz Port with 11 regional and international destinations: Kelang (Malaysia); Cai Mep (Vietnam); Hong Kong, Qingdao, Ningbo, Shanghai, and Yantian (China); Taipei and Kaohsiung (Taiwan); Um Qasr (Iraq); and Jebel Ali (UAE).