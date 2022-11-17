Mawani Wins Deal of the Year at the Maritime Standard Awards 2022

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has won an award at the ninth edition of the Maritime Standard Awards, an annual industry event that felicitates top performers in the shipping, ports, and related sectors spanning the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has won an award at the ninth edition of the Maritime Standard Awards, an annual industry event that felicitates top performers in the shipping, ports, and related sectors spanning the middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The award crowns Mawani's efforts in revolutionizing the Saudi maritime ecosystem and facilitating global trade while it also acknowledges the par-excellence performance of Saudi ports in establishing world-class facilities that boast efficient operations and deliver top tier services to importers, exporters, and shipping agents.

The maritime sector regulator has won the Deal of the Year category during the ceremony held in Dubai, UAE under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Second Vice Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

As Mawani had previously signed several agreements to establish 7 logistics parks with an investment value exceeding SAR2 billion, which will provide more than 6000 direct and indirect job opportunities during the first phase, in partnership with local and international companies including: Maersk, LogiPoint, DP World, Bahri, Abyat, and Globe Group, in addition to the agreement signed with CMA CGM, for which Mawani won the Deal of the Year award.

Whereas Mawani aims to build integrated logistics parks in order to provide world-class logistical services, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to strengthen the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents, develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector, and achieve the socioeconomic ambitions.

This award forms an important addition to the Kingdom's growing repertoire of industry recognitions, as Mawani had recently won three major categories at the Logistics and Transport Awards 2022, to further showcase the efforts dedicated towards developing Saudi ports and the maritime transport sector.