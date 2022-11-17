UrduPoint.com

Mawani Wins Deal Of The Year At The Maritime Standard Awards 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Mawani Wins Deal of the Year at the Maritime Standard Awards 2022

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has won an award at the ninth edition of the Maritime Standard Awards, an annual industry event that felicitates top performers in the shipping, ports, and related sectors spanning the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has won an award at the ninth edition of the Maritime Standard Awards, an annual industry event that felicitates top performers in the shipping, ports, and related sectors spanning the middle East and the Indian Subcontinent.

The award crowns Mawani's efforts in revolutionizing the Saudi maritime ecosystem and facilitating global trade while it also acknowledges the par-excellence performance of Saudi ports in establishing world-class facilities that boast efficient operations and deliver top tier services to importers, exporters, and shipping agents.

The maritime sector regulator has won the Deal of the Year category during the ceremony held in Dubai, UAE under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Second Vice Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

As Mawani had previously signed several agreements to establish 7 logistics parks with an investment value exceeding SAR2 billion, which will provide more than 6000 direct and indirect job opportunities during the first phase, in partnership with local and international companies including: Maersk, LogiPoint, DP World, Bahri, Abyat, and Globe Group, in addition to the agreement signed with CMA CGM, for which Mawani won the Deal of the Year award.

Whereas Mawani aims to build integrated logistics parks in order to provide world-class logistical services, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to strengthen the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents, develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector, and achieve the socioeconomic ambitions.

This award forms an important addition to the Kingdom's growing repertoire of industry recognitions, as Mawani had recently won three major categories at the Logistics and Transport Awards 2022, to further showcase the efforts dedicated towards developing Saudi ports and the maritime transport sector.

Related Topics

India World UAE Dubai Saudi Job Middle East Hub Event Agreement Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Shifting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway to reso ..

Shifting heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway to resolve city's traffic problems by ..

24 seconds ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs district steering committee m ..

DC Abbottabad chairs district steering committee meeting health

25 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews anti dengue arrangements

Commissioner reviews anti dengue arrangements

26 seconds ago
 Hague Court Says Buk Air Defense System That Shot ..

Hague Court Says Buk Air Defense System That Shot Down MH17 Originated From Russ ..

29 seconds ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab visits different sports ve ..

Secretary Sports Punjab visits different sports venues

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA, US delegation discuss post flood da ..

Chairman NDMA, US delegation discuss post flood damages' management

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.