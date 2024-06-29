Max on Austrian sprint pole as Verstappen senior blasts 'childish' Horner

(@FahadShabbir)

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Max Verstappen took pole position for Saturday's sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday after another public spat between his father and "childish" Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The 26-year-old Dutchman outpaced nearest rival Lando Norris of McLaren in the final seconds of a frantic session to take the prime starting place and delight hordes of his 'orange army' of fans at the Red Bull Ring.

His best lap in one minute and 4.686 seconds lifted him 0.093 seconds clear of Norris in hot conditions in the Styrian Alps.

"It's good to be first here in front of all my home fans and in our home Grand Prix," said Verstappen, who leads Norris by 69 points as he targets a fourth straight world title.

"It's been a good day so far and it's nice to drive the car. It feels well-balanced and we only needed a few adjustments so all is going well.

"I'm not concerned about things and feel relaxed. Let's see what happens tomorrow."

He added: "It's a positive day and the car is strong and all is going well so it's been a good start to the weekend. Hopefully I can keep it going tomorrow."

Earlier Horner had brushed off comments by Verstappen's father Jos.

Verstappen senior was back in the paddock for the first time since Bahrain, where he said the team was in danger of being "torn apart" if Horner kept his job following allegations of controlling behaviour by a female member of staff.

Horner had earlier irked Verstappen senior who claimed he had been prevented from taking part in a Red Bull Legends Parade at the Red Bull ring circuit, driving the team's 2012 car in which Sebastian Vettel won his third consecutive title.

He said Horner had barred any filming, a decision that caused him to withdraw.

"How childish can you be," he told Formule1.nl.

- 'Like a kindergarten' -

"There was going to be filming, for example, also with a drone, but Horner didn't want me to be filmed.

"I'm completely finished with Horner. It's like a kindergarten here. I would have been allowed to ride in the end, but I backed out. I find this so childish of Horner, but I think it says something about him."

Horner retorted, saying: "Look, I've been made aware. The legends parade is something that is organised by the circuit and there was no veto from my side or anything like that.

"I'm sure the legends will be in action later."

He added: "The relationship with Max has always been very good, very strong. He's a key part of our team and he's our driver - he's the one that it's important to have a strong relationship with.

"I've never had an issue with any of our drivers' fathers in the past and whatever Jos's issues are, I've really got nothing to comment on."

Earlier the Red Bull team principal had poked fun at rival team chief Toto Wolff of Mercedes following Verstappen's confirmation on Thursday that he will remain at Red Bull next year.

Asked why Wolff remained linked to the champion, Horner said: "That's a question you would have to ask Toto. Max was pretty resolute in what he said and he's been absolutely consistent with that in the team. I think it's purely a tactic of distraction.

"If he does want a Verstappen for next year then, I guess, Jos is potentially available."

Wolff had said Verstappen was his target to replace the Ferrari-bound Hamilton next year.

Horner said: "Max is an important part of our team. He's had all of his victories and podiums in Red Bull cars and three world championships so far. He's a crucial member of the team.

"Obviously a lot of noise has been made about him going elsewhere and sometimes one just thinks that's a distraction tactic that's thrown in -- because you have to question what are the motives behind that?

"The driver that has created all the movement in the market (Hamilton) had all the information about the engines and 2026 regulations and so on and he chose to leave and left a vacancy at Mercedes."