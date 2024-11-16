Max potential: 10 years since a teenage Verstappen wowed in Macau

Macau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Macau Grand Prix, back for its 71st edition this weekend, is renowned as the proving ground for young motorsport talent and exactly 10 years ago the eyes of the world were on a teenage Max Verstappen as he arrived in the southern Chinese city.

The young flying Dutchman was already being tipped as a Formula One world champion of the future when strapped himself into an F3 car to take on the treacherous Guia Circuit in November 2014.

He had one aim in mind, to emulate the F3 victories of his heroes Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, who had conquered the 6.2km (3.85 miles) of narrow, unforgiving city street track -- one of the greatest challenges in motorsport.

Signed a few months earlier by Red Bull's junior team, Verstappen had been guaranteed a 2015 Toro Rosso Formula One seat after only a single season in the European F3 Championship.

He won 10 out of 33 races in F3, including an unprecedented six in a row, with 27 of them, incredibly, taking place before his 17th birthday.

"It's definitely unheard of what Verstappen did that year," motor racing expert Mattias Persson told AFP in the Macau paddock on Friday.

"That 2014 season, I think it's one of the standout performances that I've ever seen in motorsport."

In October, Verstappen replaced Jean-Eric Vergne in practice at the Japanese Grand Prix to become the youngest F1 driver in history at just 17 years and three days old.

Just over a month later he took to the treacherous streets of Macau, the Las Vegas of the Far East, for the ultimate test of man and machine.

The precocious Verstappen proved to be quick, third fastest on the Friday, and started the next day's qualifying race from fifth, after a penalty.

He flew off the grid and up to second behind pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden.