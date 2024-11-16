Open Menu

Max Potential: 10 Years Since A Teenage Verstappen Wowed In Macau

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Max potential: 10 years since a teenage Verstappen wowed in Macau

Macau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Macau Grand Prix, back for its 71st edition this weekend, is renowned as the proving ground for young motorsport talent and exactly 10 years ago the eyes of the world were on a teenage Max Verstappen as he arrived in the southern Chinese city.

The young flying Dutchman was already being tipped as a Formula One world champion of the future when strapped himself into an F3 car to take on the treacherous Guia Circuit in November 2014.

He had one aim in mind, to emulate the F3 victories of his heroes Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, who had conquered the 6.2km (3.85 miles) of narrow, unforgiving city street track -- one of the greatest challenges in motorsport.

Signed a few months earlier by Red Bull's junior team, Verstappen had been guaranteed a 2015 Toro Rosso Formula One seat after only a single season in the European F3 Championship.

He won 10 out of 33 races in F3, including an unprecedented six in a row, with 27 of them, incredibly, taking place before his 17th birthday.

"It's definitely unheard of what Verstappen did that year," motor racing expert Mattias Persson told AFP in the Macau paddock on Friday.

"That 2014 season, I think it's one of the standout performances that I've ever seen in motorsport."

In October, Verstappen replaced Jean-Eric Vergne in practice at the Japanese Grand Prix to become the youngest F1 driver in history at just 17 years and three days old.

Just over a month later he took to the treacherous streets of Macau, the Las Vegas of the Far East, for the ultimate test of man and machine.

The precocious Verstappen proved to be quick, third fastest on the Friday, and started the next day's qualifying race from fifth, after a penalty.

He flew off the grid and up to second behind pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden.

Related Topics

World China Driver Car Young Man Macau Rosso Las Vegas Sweden October November 2015 From Race

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

53 minutes ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

10 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

10 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

10 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

10 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

10 hours ago
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

10 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

10 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

10 hours ago
 Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for N ..

Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit

10 hours ago
 Spanish care home fire kills 10

Spanish care home fire kills 10

10 hours ago
 Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

Commissioner for recovery from defaulters

10 hours ago

More Stories From World