Open Menu

Maxar's Satellite Filmed Crimean Bridge Twice In Past Month

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Maxar's Satellite Filmed Crimean Bridge Twice in Past Month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Maxar's WorldView-2 commercial satellite filmed the Crimean Bridge twice in the past month, the company said on Monday.

The company published a map of the area, and the pictures are dated June 20 and July 12.

Maxar owns and operates a constellation of satellites that enables it to collect detailed images from space, including photos of the conflict in Ukraine. The company's technology is used for geospatial intelligence and forms the backbone of Google Maps.

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Google Technology Ukraine Russia Company Road Kiev June July From Satellites

Recent Stories

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

42 seconds ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

23 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

1 hour ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

1 hour ago
UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

3 hours ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

3 hours ago

More Stories From World