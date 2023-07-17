MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Maxar's WorldView-2 commercial satellite filmed the Crimean Bridge twice in the past month, the company said on Monday.

The company published a map of the area, and the pictures are dated June 20 and July 12.

Maxar owns and operates a constellation of satellites that enables it to collect detailed images from space, including photos of the conflict in Ukraine. The company's technology is used for geospatial intelligence and forms the backbone of Google Maps.

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.