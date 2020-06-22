Maximum Pressure on Iran Unhelpful to Resolving Situation - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Exerting maximum pressure on Tehran will not help in any way in resolving the situation around Iran's nuclear issue and will not eliminate the concerns of the parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Monday, commenting on a recent statement from the European countries.

The foreign ministers of the EU big three, Germany, France and the United Kingdom last week urged Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and provide access to sites as requested by the organization. The statement emphasizes that the trio noted with great concern that Iran has been denying access to the IAEA to fulfill its mandate.

"We noticed that the foreign ministers of the three European countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and called for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2231 [on the Iranian nuclear issue]. Maximum pressure will not help to resolve the concerns of the parties involved in the Iranian nuclear issue," the diplomat said.

According to him, attempts to unilaterally initiate a mechanism for the rapid renewal of sanctions in the UN Security Council will lead to dire consequences and are contrary to efforts to protect the JCPOA.

"China is ready to work together with the international community, including the EU, to strictly abide by the JCPOA and UN Security Council resolutions, support multilateralism, and promote a political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," he added.

Last Friday, the IAEA board of Governors, backed by the EU big three, passed a resolution calling on Iran to provide access to two sites that the agency wants to visit, due to alleged unregistered activities there. Iran's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, said that Tehran rejected the IAEA resolution because it is based on groundless allegations.