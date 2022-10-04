Maximum Speed of North Korean Missile Reached Mach 17 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The maximum speed of a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday reached Mach 17, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

According to the South Korean military, the missile flew about 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) with a maximum flight altitude of 970 kilometers (600 miles).

Earlier reports said North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The missile flew over and past Japan's territory and fell in the Pacific Ocean outside of the country's exclusive economic zone.