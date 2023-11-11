Open Menu

Maxwell Out, Smith Back As Australia Bowl Against Bangladesh

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Australia left out Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc as Steve Smith returned for their World Cup group match against Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday.

Star batsman Steve Smith was back in the side as Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Maxwell had not fully recovered from the physical effects of his astonishing unbeaten double century against Afghanistan where he rescued the team from the depths of 91-7 to seal a three-wicket win that secured a semi-final with South Africa next week.

Smith, who missed that match following a bout of vertigo, returned to the starting line-up.

Starc, one of several Australia fast bowlers who've played in all eight games of the tournament for the five-time champions, was rested ahead of the knockout clash with the Proteas.

His absence paved the way for fellow quick Sean Abbott's World Cup debut.

Bangladesh are eighth in the table and long out of contention for a semi-final place.

They are without captain Shakib Al Hasan after the veteran all-rounder suffered a finger injury while batting in the win over Sri Lanka -- a victory overshadowed by his controversial decision to uphold an appeal for timed-out against Angelo Mathews.

Nojmal Hossain Shanto took over as captain in Shakib's absence.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wkt), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

