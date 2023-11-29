Guwahati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 104 as Australia pulled off a stunning chase of 223 in the third Twenty20 international against India on Tuesday to stay alive in the series with a five-wicket win.

The swashbuckling batsman struck his 100 in 47 balls and completed the win with a six and three fours on the final four balls off the 20th over in Guwahati.

It was Maxwell's fourth T20 century as he joined Rohit Sharma with most tons in the format and the knock eclipsed a 123 by Ruturaj Gaikwad in India's 222-3.

His 47-ball hundred was the joint fastest in the format for an Australian batsman alongside Aaron Finch and Josh Inglis.

Australia, who won the ODI World Cup after beating hosts India in the final earlier this month, still trail the five-match series 2-1 with the fourth T20 on Friday in Raipur.

Maxwell, in his 100th T20 international and his last of the series before he flies back home, struck eight fours and eight sixes and put on an unbeaten 91-run stand with skipper Matthew Wade, who hit 28.

Australia slipped to 68-3, but Maxwell, called "The Big Show" for his attacking batting, stood firm and tore into the Indian attack.

Maxwell's knock brought back memories of his match-winning 201 not out in a 50-over World Cup match against Afghanistan earlier this month when he pulled off a miraculous chase from 91-7.

Opener Travis Head, who made the team after his match-winning century in the ODI World Cup final, attacked along with fellow opener Aaron Hardie.

The left-handed Head smashed 35 off 18 balls but fell to fast bowler Avesh Khan and soon Australia lost three wickets before the Maxwell blitz.

The tourists have made wholesale changes to their squad midway into the series with Steve Smith and Adam Zampa back home.

Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Inglis and Sean Abbott -- all part of the group that won a record-extending sixth 50-over title -- are to fly back home Wednesday.

Earlier India rode on Gaikwad's maiden international century and his 141-run unbeaten stand with Tilak Varma to post a mammoth total, which proved insufficient.

Australia elected to bowl first and got two early wickets but Gaikwad, who hit 58 in the team's second win, took apart the opposition bowling to raise his 100 off 52 balls.

He finished with 13 fours and seven sixes in his 57-ball blitz with Varma, who hit 31 off 24 balls, playing anchor at the other end.