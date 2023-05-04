May 9 Parade Will Be Held on Red Square, Putin Will Deliver Speech as Usual - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The Victory Day military parade will be held on Red Square on May 9 and Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech as usual, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, but they were disabled.

Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the incident.

"A regular parade is being prepared ... The president will deliver a speech, as is usually the case," Peskov told reporters.